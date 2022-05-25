Offshift (XFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $246,334.00

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003541 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $246,334.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

