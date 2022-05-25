OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $40.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

