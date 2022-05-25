OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $40.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE OGE opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.
OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OGE Energy (OGE)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.