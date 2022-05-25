Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.19% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODC. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 78,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ODC opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.11%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.