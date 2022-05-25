Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00008346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $72.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00235867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016801 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002903 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,346 coins and its circulating supply is 563,030 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

