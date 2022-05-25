On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will announce $247.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.37 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONON. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:ONON traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. ON has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of ON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

