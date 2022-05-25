ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $18.32 on Friday. ON has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

