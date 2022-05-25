ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,992,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,564. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

