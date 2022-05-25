One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLP. B. Riley lowered their target price on One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $564.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 54.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 356,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

