Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,394. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $335.13 million, a PE ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

