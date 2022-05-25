Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,427. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $350.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

