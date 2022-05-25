Oppenheimer Weighs in on Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3,794.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 601,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,200 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

