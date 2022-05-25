Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 22.02%.
NASDAQ ORGS opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Orgenesis has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orgenesis by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orgenesis by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Orgenesis by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
