Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Trading Up 2.5%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) shares were up 2.5% on Monday. The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVF)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

