O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 51,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 89,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter.

