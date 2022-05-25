Overbrook Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 9,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,009. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

