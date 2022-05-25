Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 8.7%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 11,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,372,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $750,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 272.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

