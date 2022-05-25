PAC Global Market Cap Reaches $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004338 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00393900 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004755 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00193589 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.