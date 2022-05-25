Palisade Bio (PALI) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Palisade Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palisade Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 -$26.62 million -0.15 Palisade Bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.06

Palisade Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -2,145.95% -273.04% Palisade Bio Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palisade Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio Competitors 1666 5761 11401 210 2.53

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,119.76%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 121.52%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Palisade Bio competitors beat Palisade Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.