PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 2,307 Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $12,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 650,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 297,125 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 321,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,554 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 101.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

NRAC stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.