Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

PGC stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 201,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

