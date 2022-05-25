Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Trading Up 7.5%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 4,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

