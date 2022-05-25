Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 597.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. 5,744,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,837. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

