People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

