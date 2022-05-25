People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

CARR stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

