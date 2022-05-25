People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

