People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

NYSE:UPS opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

