People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

