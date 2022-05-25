People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

