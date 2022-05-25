People s United Financial Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

