PEPS Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $809.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00142281 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

