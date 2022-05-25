PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 14th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PRT opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,873,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,217,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $550,878.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

