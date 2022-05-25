Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

