Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.62.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $708,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

