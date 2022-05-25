Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.19

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.19 and last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 368794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.67.

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.37.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,582.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,042,401.85. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,500,102.24. Insiders sold 26,467 shares of company stock valued at $350,044 over the last quarter.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.