Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.93.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

