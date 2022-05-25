Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. 100,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,671. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 149.87.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

