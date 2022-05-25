Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 691,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

