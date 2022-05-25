Pinkcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $110.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $399,394.98 and $110.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00209473 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001305 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00322509 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,274,462 coins and its circulating supply is 436,014,026 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

