Piper Sandler Lowers Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target to $7.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 207.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

