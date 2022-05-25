Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.