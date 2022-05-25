Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 8.2%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 9,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 92,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Planet Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

