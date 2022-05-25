PluraCoin (PLURA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One PluraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PluraCoin has a market cap of $45,784.15 and $24.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PluraCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PluraCoin Coin Profile

PluraCoin (PLURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. PluraCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,445,761 coins. PluraCoin’s official website is pluracoin.org . The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PluraCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

PluraCoin Coin Trading

