Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,506.37

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,506.37 ($18.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,584 ($19.93). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,568 ($19.73), with a volume of 117,297 shares changing hands.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($20.95) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,137 ($14.31) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,508.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.49.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

