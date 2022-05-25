POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Up 9.3%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 189,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a market cap of $240.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

About POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Recommended Stories

