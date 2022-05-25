PolkaCover (CVR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

