Polker Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $358,273.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,866.71 or 0.29470305 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00494656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.52 or 1.40125660 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

