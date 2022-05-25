Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits One Day Volume of $211,803.00

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $211,803.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00006330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,588.19 or 0.42607635 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00502091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

