PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

