Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Director J Melville Engle Purchases 159,500 Shares of Stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares in the company, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of POAI stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.64.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
