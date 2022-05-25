Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Director J Melville Engle Purchases 159,500 Shares of Stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares in the company, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of POAI stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.