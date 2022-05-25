Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$142.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE PBH opened at C$100.17 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$94.23 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.4699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 84.52%.

About Premium Brands (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.